Army, police promise peaceful environment as Deltans go to polls tomorrow

The 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Delta State Police Command have stressed their commitment to ensure a peaceful environment during the Governorship and State Assembly elections tomorrow.

They made the pledge in a joint statement in Asaba, by the Assistant Director Army Public Relation Major Yahaya Nasir Kabara, and the Police Public Relation Officer DSP Bright Edafe.

The statement stresses the right of the people to exercise their franchise without intimidation, while assuring the police and other security agencies will guarantee their safety prior, during and after the polls.

It also urged residents of the state to visit the nearest police station or army formation to report suspicious persons or activities for immediate deployment of troops.