Army offers free medical outreach to Ondo community

The 32 Artillery Bridage, Akure, of the Nigerian Army, has conducted free medical outreach to the residents of Erinje community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The free medical outreach according to the Commander, 32 Brigade Nigerian Army, Akure, Brigadier-General Muktar Adamu is part of the Civil Military Cooperation programme of the ongoing exercise still waters III 2023.

Adamu, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, 32 Artillery Bridage, Lieutenant-Col Adamu Ardo said the free medical outreach was aimed at assuring the good and loving people of Erinje, the host community of 19 Battalion Naquora Barracks, Okitipupa, of Nigerian Army’s genuine concern in their affairs, as exemplified in the readiness of the troops to not only provide adequate security for the people at this ember period but also to support their wellbeing always.

Ardo said; “I am delighted to be here today to represent our commander at this medical outreach marking a major milestone in our health delivery system. As we all aware, healthcare system is not just a responsibility of government alone but that of everyone and that is why we are key-in to the government beyond bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

“This is a very important activity, today we came with doctors and nurses to offer medical services to the Erinje community ranging from general consultation, drugs dispensing, eyes services, BP test, malaria/typhoid amongst others medical services.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank the community for their cooperation and support to the Nigerian Army, especially the 19 Battalion Naquora Barracks, Okitipupa, as the host community to us. I also congratulates the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion and his team for their fore sightedness and hard work on this programme. And to congratulates our nurses and doctors who came all the way from Akure to come and give you people the medical services.

“This medical outreach is part of our efforts to strengthen our relationship with the community and I will appeal to them to continue to give support and cooperation to the Nigerian Army, they should report any criminal activities to us so that Nigerian Army will take necessary action so that our community, society will be at peace.

“On behalf of the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Muktar Adamu, this is my very special pleasure and privilege to formally launch and flag-off the conduct of this medical outreach.”

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Orungberuwa-elect of Erinje kingdom, Oba Olarele Fredrick Akinmoye said; “this is a good gesture from Nigerian Army. Because when I heard that they are coming to give us free medical outreach I thought it would be something small but when I got here I could see the plenty drugs and others medical services they brought for us and this is highly commendable.

“Our people are happy for this kind gesture and I think the greatest gifts anybody can give one another is a medical gifts. So we thank them for that and I will advise my people to take their health very seriously because when you have an organization like Nigerian Army coming to conduct an event like this you will know that it is a credible one.

“While I will also advise our government to continue to render it responsibility, we need something like this from time to time to help the people. We need organizations to come around to check on the health of the people because this is one of the greatest things we can render to ourselves in this country.”

BusinessDay reports that the medical services rendered during the exercise include; free medical consultation, free laboratory investigation, HIV Counselling and test, malaria prevention and treatment, prostrate health awareness, DM/Neuropathic screening and breast cancer awareness.