Army inaugurates special court to try professional misconduct cases

The Nigerian Army has inaugurated a Special Court-Martial to try cases of alleged professional misconduct by personnel in the North-East theatre of operation.

Christopher Musa, a major general and theatre commander, North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), stated this at the inauguration of the court on Thursday at the Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said the special court headed by Hamza Gambo, a major general, would try leftover cases by some dissolved courts and fresh cases recorded recently in the theatre.

“Recalled that three Court Martials were inaugurated on October 9, 2021, and the courts treated about 227 cases. A total of 107 of the cases had been recommended for summary trials while 120 others concluded.

“Some of the accused persons had been convicted and awarded various punishments in accordance with provisions of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 LFN 04.

“Therefore, the court I am about to inaugurate today is to try the leftover cases by the dissolved courts and some recently established cases involving personnel for professional misconduct,” he said.

According to him, the military as an institution is known for maintaining discipline while discharging its constitutional duties, adding that the operational efficacy of the troops was guaranteed when the value of discipline is upheld.

This, he said, informed the decision to inaugurate the Special Court-Martial under his command to continue with the leftover cases in the theatre in the spirit of justice and fairness.