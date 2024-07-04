Army holds free medical services in Plateau communities

As part of the activities marking the 2024 Army Day, the Nigerian Army has commenced extensive free medical services in Anguwan Rogo Communities of Jos North Local Government of Plateau State.

The 2024 Army Day Celebration, which has the theme ‘Transforming the Nigeria Army: Imperative for combating contemporary security challenges in the joint environment”, took place in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant-General and the Chief of Army Staff, while flagging off the exercise at the University of Jos Primary School Football Field in Anguwan Rogo, said the medical outreach was meant to strengthen the existing relationship between the Nigerian Army and the civilian populace.

Lagbaja, who was represented by the Jimmy Akpo, a Major-General and Chief of Army Administration, said the exercise was part of activities lined up to commemorate the 161 anniversary (1863 – 2024) of the Nigerian Army.

He said that the Nigerian Army paid due attention to the security and health well-being of members of its host Communities, which encompasses all Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

“This medical outreach is one of the activities planned to celebrate the numerous victories of the Nigerian Army. The Army has been recognized as one of the greatest organizations in the world by experts. This medical outreach is happening not only here but also across the country where the Nigerian Army has divisions.

“What makes this medical outreach special is the presence of the Army leadership here on the Plateau. The Chief of Army Staff has sent representatives because he is occupied with other significant activities, such as commissioning projects in various local government areas across Plateau State. These projects benefit the good people of Plateau State.

“This outreach, in commemoration of the 161st anniversary of the Nigerian Army, highlights the Army’s commitment to the health and well-being of the people.

“This medical outreach is an opportunity to interact with the community and show that the Army cares. As we celebrate the 161st anniversary of the Nigerian Army, we want you to be part of our celebration”.

BusinessDay reports that the medical exercise attracted hundreds of residents who were attended to by medical doctors in different areas of specialization.

The Nigerian Army also presented several items to deserving residents which includex wheelchairs, walking sticks, and medical eyeglasses, among others.

Responding on behalf of the Communitues, Musa Gyanga, Ward Head of Anguwan Rogo, appreciated the Nigerian Army for the great opportunity given to the people to access quality healthcare and other health consumables at no cost.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Nigerian Army for the huge amount of money they had spent in putting this very elaborate medical outreach together”, he said.