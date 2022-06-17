Army finds another abducted Chibok Schoolgirl with baby

The Nigerian Army says it has intercepted another girl from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was abducted by Boko Haram more than eight years ago.

About two days ago, the army had announced that its troops found one Mary Ngoshe, who is also believed to be one of the girls kidnapped from the school in Borno state.

Disclosing this on its official twitter handle on Thursday, the army said, “Troops during clearance operations on 14 June 2022 intercepted another abducted girl from GGSS Chibok named Hauwa Joseph, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram on 14 April 2014. The intercepted Chibok girl & her baby are currently in a military medical facility.”

In 2014, Boko Haram invaded the school and abducted 276 pupils aged 12 to 17 while 57 of the girls managed to escape , a hundred others are still missing. The Nigerian government reportedly exchanged more than 80 of the girls for some detained Boko Haram commanders.

Since the attack, schools became a target by the terrorists and this has negatively impacted on education in the Northern region. According to the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) over 11,000 schools are currently shut down largely due to insecurity in northern Nigeria.