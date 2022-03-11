Army eliminates 105 terrorists in 2 weeks

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed no fewer than 105 terrorists, including bandits in the Northern region, while 174 Boko Haram/ISWAP members surrendered in two weeks, the defence headquarters (DHQ) said on Thursday.

Benard Onyeuko, a major general and acting director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), who disclosed this on Thursday, explained that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted several operations in the Northwest which led to the neutralisation of 96 terrorists, while eight kidnapped victims were rescued and a large cache of ammunition recovered. He said all rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further actions.

Onyeuko added that troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the Northeast region recovered 4 AA-guns, 2,000 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 122 artillery guns, one machine gun, 4 AK 47 rifles, 1 60mm mortar tube with 5 bombs, among others.

He further informed that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke killed a total of nine bandits, and recovered 8 AK 47 rifles, 8 magazines, and 208 special ammunition, among others.

In the South-South zone, the director informed that troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted operations against oil thieves and other criminal elements within the period. “Commutatively, own troops in the last two weeks discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 29 cooking ovens, nine receivers, 12 coolants, 73 storage metal tanks, 248 polythene bags, 16 boilers, eight pumping machines, 14 wooden boats, 29 dugout pits, two-speed boats, 4 trucks, one bus, 44 drums of AGO, 3 outboard engines, one Barretta pistol, three locally-made pistols, eight explosive devices evacuated 57 galvanized pipes and arrested 25 economic saboteurs,” Onyeuko said.

The director, therefore, sought more cooperation from Nigerians in the fight against criminalities across the country.