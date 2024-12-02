Army dismantle 56 oil bunkering sites, arrest 17 suspects

Oil-theft

The Nigerian Army have dismantled 56 illegal oil bunkering sites and arrested 17 suspects in the Niger Delta region, in a major operations to combat economic sabotage.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Jonah Danjuma, acting deputy director of Army Public Relations, the military revealed that their operations, conducted between November 25 and December 1, 2024, led to the deactivation of 56 illegal oil bunkering sites, the destruction of 88 cooking drums, and the confiscation of 20 boats.

The Army also revealed that over 1.2 million liters of stolen crude oil were recovered, alongside the arrest of 17 suspected oil thieves, the interception of seven vehicles, and the dismantling of six illegal pipeline connections.

According to the military, in Yenagoa Local Government Area (LGA), 15 illegal refining sites in Okordia Forest were shut down, yielding over 755,000 liters of stolen crude oil and 53,000 liters of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The Army also reported that in Biseni Forest, 12 illegal sites were dismantled, with 34,000 liters of stolen crude and 5,500 liters of refined AGO confiscated.

“In Rivers State, the operation uncovered an illegal connection to a 36-inch government pipeline in the Kula area of Akuku-Toru LGA. A ground reservoir containing 100,000 liters of stolen crude was also discovered. Meanwhile, in Omoku (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA), troops seized an abandoned truck concealing 35,000 liters of stolen crude in a fabricated tank hidden under sawdust.

“In Degema LGA, security forces dismantled multiple illegal refining sites, confiscated 27,000 liters of stolen crude, and intercepted three wooden boats, a fiber speedboat, and 12,000 liters of stolen products. Three suspects were arrested in connection with these activities”, the statement read.

Military also stated that its operations in Bukuma community uncovered a reservoir containing 5,000 liters of stolen crude oil, while at Imo River, troops destroyed 11 illegal refining sites and 88 cooking drums, recovering over 42,500 liters of stolen crude and arresting three suspects.

In Delta State, the military noted that it pursued oil thieves to Ugo community in Orhionwon LGA of Edo State, apprehending a suspect who led them to a bunkering site.

“During the operation, a Toyota Sequoia jeep loaded with sacks of stolen crude oil, along with 40,000 liters of the stolen product, was discovered. Additionally, in Warri South LGA, troops dismantled an active refining site containing over 2,000 liters of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and arrested four suspects.

“In Akwa Ibom, leveraging credible intelligence, military personnel intercepted over 5,580 liters of petroleum motor spirit at Enwang Bridge in Mbo LGA. The recovered products were reportedly en route for smuggling to a neighboring country”, it added.

Jamal Abdussalam, general officer commanding 6 Division, lauded the troops for their successes and reiterated the military’s commitment to eradicating illegal oil bunkering.

He assured that efforts to protect critical national infrastructure across the division’s jurisdiction would be unrelenting.

