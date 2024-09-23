Army combats oil thieves, destroys 13 illegal refineries in Niger Delta

…as 17 terrorists drown in river amid security crackdown

The Nigerian Army has intensified its efforts to combat oil theft and illegal refining operations in the Niger Delta, destroying 13 illegal refining sites.

The troops from the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, neutralized two armed vandals, arrested 18 suspected oil thieves and confiscated over 60,000 litres of stolen oil products.

These actions form part of a broader campaign by the Nigerian Military to secure the nation’s oil infrastructure and resources.

Acting on intelligence about a planned attack on a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA), troops swiftly responded, upon arriving at the scene, the troops engaged the criminal elements in a gun battle, resulting in two fatalities among the criminals.

Two AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, and 69 rounds of ammunition were recovered, while the remaining assailants fled. But, security forces were reported to be in pursuit of the fleeing suspects.

Read also: Troops destroy 71 illegal refining sites, recover 788,400 litres of stolen crude oil in one week

In other areas, troops dismantled four illegal refining sites and two wooden boats in Bille, Degema LGA, and intercepted more than 11,000 litres of stolen oil products. In Odagba village, along the Imo River, they destroyed one oven and seized boats carrying over 5,000 litres of illicitly refined oil.

Further action near Ndoni Obiafu led to the recovery of two abandoned vehicles and motorcycles loaded with stolen oil, totaling 1,700 litres.

Meanwhile, at least 17 militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were reportedly drowned while attempting to cross a river along the border between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The insurgents, according to security forces, were trying to reach Tam Village in Niger Republic, near Kannamma in Nigeria’s Yobe State, when they were swept away by strong currents.

According to Zagazola Makama, a security expert based in the Lake Chad region, the militants were displaced from several bases in the area, including Bulabulin Geidam, Chettimari, and Diffan due to heightened Military operations along the Nigeria-Niger border.

The incident marked a significant blow to the terrorist group, which had been active in the region as security forces continue to push back against ISWAP, aiming at dismantling their strongholds in Northern Nigeria and neighbouring areas.