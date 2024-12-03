Army Chief calls for stronger military-media collaboration to tackle insecurity

…urges citizens to support National Peace Efforts

Olufemi Oluyede, Acting Chief of Army Staff, has called for enhanced collaboration between the military and media to address Nigeria’s pressing security challenges.

Speaking at the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Media Workshop 2024, held at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja, the Army Chief emphasized the pivotal role of the media in shaping public perception, fostering national unity, and supporting military operations.

Highlighting the workshop’s theme, “Leveraging Digital/Social Media Influence for Effective Military Operations Within a Joint Environment,” he urged media practitioners to champion objective and factual reporting to bolster national security efforts.

Oluyede described the media as a “force multiplier” in military operations. He noted that while contemporary security challenges such as terrorism, insurgency, and banditry are fought on physical battlefields, the outcomes are often determined in the media domain.

“The media shapes public perception, influences narratives, and galvanizes public support—an essential factor for operational success,” he said.

The Acting COAS commended the synergy between the Nigerian Army and the media, attributing many successes in joint operations across the country to this collaboration.

He urged participants to build on the existing partnership to enhance mutual understanding of constitutional roles in achieving peace and security. “Attaining peace is the collective responsibility of all citizens,” he said.

The workshop, which brings together defence correspondents, commanding officers, media stakeholders, and online publishers, is designed to explore the impact of emerging technologies on military-media collaboration.

Oluyede stressed that workshops like this are integral to addressing contemporary security challenges while equipping personnel with the skills needed to leverage the media effectively. Oluyede assured attendees of the Army’s readiness to defend the nation and support civil authorities in safeguarding lives and property.

He noted the importance of building the capacity of Army personnel through continuous training at home and abroad, adding that such initiatives align with the Army’s broader goal of enhancing operational efficiency.

He also appealed to Nigerian media practitioners to promote peace and objectivity in their reportage. “It is a responsibility to turn out factual stories that foster national security and cohesion,” he said.

In his welcome address, AY Ngulde, Acting Commandant of NASPRI, highlighted the increasing influence of the media in shaping military narratives and operational outcomes.

He noted that the workshop aims to strengthen collaboration between the military, media, and other stakeholders to promote accurate messaging and garner public support for military operations. “The media has become the ultimate decider of who wins or loses a war in modern warfare. Therefore, collaborating with the media to promote the right narratives and messaging is paramount”, Ngulde stated.

He further explained that NASPRI has revamped its curriculum to address emerging challenges in public relations and information management.

He noted that since its inception in 2010, NASPRI has trained over 4,500 personnel from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, positioning itself as a leading military public relations institution in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public opinion and galvanizing support for military operations.

He commended the media for their timely coverage of military successes but expressed concerns over the rise of misinformation, including fake news, which he described as a threat to national security.

“The deliberate spread of distorted information by some social media influencers has caused fear and anxiety, undermining our national security,” Nwachukwu stated. He called for greater collaboration between the military and media to combat these challenges, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting in fostering public trust and unity.

