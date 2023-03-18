Armed thugs invade Odoakpu, scattered ballot boxes, cart away phones

Some suspected armed thugs have invaded Metu Memorial Primary school in Odoakpu in Anambra, scattered ballot boxes, carted away phones of electorate.

Odoakpu, Onitsha South LGA of Anambra state is one of the venues using for the House of Assembly election in the state.

A voter, Chibuzor Ekene, said that there was a general voter apathy, and that the turnout was not much even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials reported on time.

Ekene said that voting started early at about 8:00 a.m. and everything was going smoothly and peacefully.

According to him, “all of a sudden, some bad boys moved in with tricycle, otherwise called Keke, they attacked many polling centre’s at Metu Memorial School in Odoakpu ward 7 Onitsha.

“They snatched and destroyed many ballot boxes, the people were scared. Phones were snatched.

“The bad boys left before security operatives could arrive the scene, voting stopped thereafter as INEC officials stopped further work and they left around 12: 00 p.m”, he said.

Similarly at Awada Primary School, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, armed thugs invaded the place and cart away money and phones from voters.

One of the victims, Mr Aloy Attah, a Correspondent of the Sun Newspaper in Onitsha said that the thugs forcefully took the sum of N3, 000 from him and drag his phone from him.

“The thugs took the sum of N3, 000 from me, they dragged me phone untill I started mentioning names of prominent Obosi men before my phone was given to me”, he said.

Contacted for comments, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra Command, did not respond to calls put across to him as at the time of filing this report.