Armed robbers shot driver, rape passenger in Osun robbery attack

A group of armed robbers attacked two vehicles, a bus and a private car on their way from Lagos before reaching Osu, in Osun State on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred between Ife and Osu, when the robbers, wielding guns, brought the vehicles to a halt. It was gathered that the driver of the bus was shot while a female passenger in the car was allegedly raped during the ordeal.

Eyewitness account stated the robbery attack involved two vehicles – bus and one private car. Both vehicles were coming from Lagos. We were out of Ife but yet to reach Osu, when our vehicles were stopped by the robbers. They were eight in number. They were armed.

“The driver of the bus was shot but not killed. He was injured. One of the passengers in the car, a woman was raped. Money on us was forcefully taken. They collected all our Atm cards and made us to transfer various amount into their account.

“Some of us that escaped into bush alerted security men. Not long after, policemen, vigilantes and members of Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service arrived and they began to comb the area.

“Few minutes after, they arrested one of the robbers- a man. But others have fled. They took him away. The driver of the bus I was travelling in was rushed to a hospital in Ile-Ife where he is currently receiving treatment. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.”

Reacting to the incident, Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, Osun Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) confirmed the incident. “The incident actually happened, and we responded early. One person has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing,” the PPRO stated.