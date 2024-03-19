Armed forces in 3-day mourning to honour fallen soldiers

The Nigerian Armed Forces has entered a three-day period of national mourning for the seventeen soldiers brutally killed by irate youths in Okuama, Delta State.

The deceased included prominent figures such as Lieutenant Colonel Abdullahi Hassan Ali, Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Major Gembu Shafa, JTF Commander in Bomadi, alongside another Major and a Captain.

As a somber symbol of respect, flags will be flown at half-mast across all military installations nationwide. This directive originates from General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and applies to all three branches – the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

From today, March 18th, 2024, until March 20th, 2024, all flags will be lowered to half-mast to honor the fallen Armed Forces personnel who bravely gave their lives in service to the nation. This tradition signifies respect and deep sorrow for these fallen heroes.