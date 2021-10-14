‘Arise Women’ holds global walk Saturday

Arise Women, a humanitarian foundation is set to hold its annual “Arise Walk For Life”, Saturday 16th October 2021.

The event, which comes under the theme, ‘# I Choose Life’, is expected to hold at 8.am on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in clusters across different parts of the world simultaneously. This is in adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocols. Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos heralding the walk and subsequent Arise Women conference, the initiator of Arise Women, Siju Iluyomade explained that the global event, which aimed to keep people fit and healthy, would be streamed live online from the beginning to the end to enable Nigerians who would not participate physically observe the event.

Enumerating some of the countries that would participate in the walk, Iluyomade said they include; America, Canada, Australia and African countries.

Read Also: Arise Women to hold health-awareness walk ahead of 2021 conference

According to her, the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sports and Super Eagles legend, Daniel Amokachi; Olympic Gold medalist and sports administrator, Mary Onyali; a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State and Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; popular Disc Jockeys, Humility and Xclusive, Kaffy, DJ Cuppy, Bimbo Akintola, and Nathaniel Bassey are expected to participate in the programme.

Other notable personalities include the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Dere Awosika, Abike Dabiri, Bisi Onasanya will join other governors’ wives to walk in clusters within their respective states.

They include wives of governors of Lagos, Ogun, Jigawa, Kwara, and Ekiti States.

Highlighting Arise Women conference which is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 30th October 202, the brain behind Arise Women explained that the conference promises to be a convergence of stimulus and confidence for individuals, notwithstanding their religion, tribe or ethnicity, as it would be graced by prominent personalities including serving and former governors’ wives; wives of federal and state legislators, captains of industry, politicians, business moguls, international guests and technocrats who would share their knowledge.

To Iluyomade, this year’s conference which is the 13th in the series would record incredible success.

Giving a brief background of her organisation which was set up over a decade ago, she said it was committed to fast-tracking nation building through the empowerment of women in society.

Stating that the organisation since its inception has touched thousands of women through its skills acquisition/empowerment programmes, she said: “We have been passionate about the health of the women in the state.

“The vision of the organisation is condensed into key areas of influence such as healthcare, skills acquisition and empowerment, education, and leadership.”