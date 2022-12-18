Argentina are winners of Qatar World Cup 2022

The Albiceleste (the lily white and blue) of Argentina are the winners of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Lionel Messi-inspired team defeated the French national team (the Le Blues) to clinch their third World Cup trophy. The first two came in 1978 and 1986 under an inspired Diego Armando Maradona.

The Albiceleste won the trophy after a thrilling and nail-biting penalty shootout that saw them beat the French side 4-2 after a pulsating 3-3, 120-minute draw. Kyrian Mbappe, who clinched the golden boot of the tournament after scoring eight goals with three coming in the finals against a Messi-inspired team, put on a great show after his brilliant runs and deft dribbles caused a lot of trouble for the Argentina side. The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker set up the pulsating finish with goals in the 80th, 81st, and 112th minutes. While Messi scored on a penalty kick at 23 minutes, Angel de Maria scored at 36 minutes, and Messi scored again at 102 minutes for the Albiceleste.

The match was end-to-end as the action moved from one side of the pitch to the other as both teams made changes that kept the engine of attack running until the final whistle. According to Bloomberg, the match ended 3-3, making it one of the best in a World Cup final that boasts of being the most expensive World Cup tournament, consuming more than $300 billion.

However, Argentina’s victory in the six-goal thriller at the spot kick was decided after G. Monteil scored the winning goal. His winner came after the French team missed their second and third spot kicks, thanks to the able hands of Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina pockets $42 million by virtue of winning the tournament, $12 million more than France, which took home $30 million for being runners-up.

After peeping Mbappe to the trophy, Messi and his teammates could be heard signing to their fans who were completely overtaken with emotions. One particular Argentina fan could be seen holding a dummy trophy and crying as he sang loudly to whatever song they were singing.

Many believe that this victory cements Messi’s place alongside Diego Amando Maradona as Argentina’s greatest player.

On the individual awards, Messi takes home the best player of the tournament, Mbappe takes home the golden boot for being the highest goal scorer, and E. Martinez takes home the golden glove for being the best goalkeeper. while the young player award went to Enzo Fernandez, who took home the young player of the tournament award.

This victory means that the Albiceste have won the World Cup three times; 1978, 1986 and 2022.