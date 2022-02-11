Arewa group wants Udom to join 2023 Presidential race

The Arewa Movement For Actionable Change (AMFAC) has thrown its weight behind the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, saying he should join the 2023 Presidential race.

The group said that Nigeria needs visionary and dynamic leadership to take the country out of its present security and economic challenges and ensure good governance.

The group made the call in a statement made available to the media by its spokesperson, Sabitu Magaji, adding that Governor Udom Emmanuel has the ability to turn around the country’s enormous challenges

“In a society where the bond between leadership and followership is at an all-time low, and one in which a divide exists within the polity, it is important to bring in an experienced man who has bridged the gap of both worlds.

“With his experience in financial management and his years as governor of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel’s leadership is a testimony to the fact that when vision, pragmatism, and experience meet at a junction, great things are inevitable.

“The people of Akwa Ibom can testify to his excellent style of leadership. He has transformed Akwa Ibom into one of the richest states in the country. Despite his remarkable achievements which cut across different sectors, he still maintains a close relationship with the people, going as far as the doorsteps of villages and wards.

“As the 2023 election is fast approaching, there have been lots of uncertainties in the upcoming general election, the current state of the nation needs a progressive and innovative mind to take over the affairs of the country. A man like Governor Udom with such a great reputation and track record shouldn’t be in the back seat.

Read also: Udom did not bar other governorship aspirants ahead of 2023 – Commissioner

“He should take over the wheel of leadership to consolidate his legacy and to continue within a bigger capacity where his influence and impact can be felt on a national level.

“That is why the Arewa Movement For Actionable Change calls on Gov Emmanuel Udom to come and take over the affairs of the country so as to take us back to our glory days,” the group said.