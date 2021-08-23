Aregbesola urges NIS personnel to be professional in their operations

Rauf Aregbesola, Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, has warned personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) against corruption and excessive charges in issuing and renewing Nigeria International passports.

The minister who gave the warning while inaugurating the new office complex of NIS, in Enugu state, stated that immigration is the first contact that foreigners have with Nigeria, urged personnel of the service, to strive to be professional and patriotic.

“On no account must you allow Nigeria’s image to be damaged under your watch, by omission or commission”.

The Minister explained that his ministry took the decision to embark on building befitting NIS offices around the geopolitical zones of the nation, to ensure an improved working environment for the staff to put in their best.

“Contemporary realities are pointing clearly to the fact that conducive work environment is hugely a critical factor to productivity”, he noted.

He commended some good-spirited illustrious sons of Enugu state, who assisted in rebuilding the complex after it was damaged by some group of agitators during the #Endsars protest.

Aregbesola stated that the basic facility to provide for any man, who bears arms is where his capacity can easily be harnessed and urged the personnel of NIS not to lose sight of their responsibility to Nigerians.

He encouraged them to be environment friendly, by planting more trees around the compound and be exceptional in their conduct

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who was represented at the event, by Cecilia Ezeilo, his deputy, commended the initiative and pledged the state government’s willingness to continue to partner and support NIS and the Federal Government to ensure a good working environment.

The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammed Babandede, earlier in his address, thanked the government and people of Enugu state for their support and directed officers and men of the command to continue to be loyal and patriotic to the nation in the discharge of their duties.

He assured that the issue of passport shortage will soon be a thing of the past with the opening of the command’s new office complex.