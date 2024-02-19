Ardova Plc sets March 2024 to commence operations in Ijora upgraded terminal

…as NMDPRA undertakes pre-commissioning tour

Ardova Plc’s (AP) newly upgraded terminal in Ijora, Lagos is set to commence operations in March 2024.

AbdulWasiu Sowami, Group Executive Chairman of Ardova Plc stated this during the pre-commissioning tour of the facility by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) led by Farouk Ahmed, the Authority Chief Executive.

The upgrade includes a newly built 24,000 metric tonnes LPG facility. The facility is fully propane rated and the largest in West Africa. It consists of a 1.6KM 10-inch jetty line connecting the facility to the NPSC jetty in Apapa, in-tank and in-line blending capabilities as well as other supporting infrastructure that can throughput about 700,000 MT per annum which is more than 50 percent of the nation’s current LPG demand.

Farouk Ahmed, The Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA said “I am very impressed with this project, and I commend Ardova Plc for following all the due process. From the beginning, the Company involved NMDPRA as a regulator, and we are glad to see that the progress on the project has been very efficient. The Company has put the requisite safety measures in place to ensure safe operation. The automation of the facility will help increase efficiency in what is already the largest LPG Storage facility in West Africa. From the regulatory perspective, I can assure you, we are enablers of investment. We are here to encourage you in meeting the deadlines of delivering this project because the nation is waiting for it.”

Sowami highlighted the project’s strategic significance for LPG supply security as well as price stability stating that “this terminal when combined with our existing 6,000 metric tonnes LPG terminal in Oghara brings our total capacity to 30,000 metric tonnes. This gives us the required flexibility to receive propane, butane or even mixed LPG from local sources efficiently and blend in our facility to meet the local standards in addition to any quantity we may import”.

Also, the MD of Ardova Plc, Moshood Olajide noted that “the LPG Facility is part of a total upgrade of our Apapa Terminal which will see us increase the storage and loading capacities across all products. As part of the upgrade, we also built a new 52 million litres PMS storage infrastructure as well as a fully reticulated 15 million litres water hydrant system for the entire terminal. This upgrade is geared towards accelerating our growth as a market leader in the delivery of energy in Nigeria”.