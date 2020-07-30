Ardent Energy and Harbour Point expand with move to Alaro City

Ardent Energy and Harbour Point Marine, both Nigerian oil and gas infrastructure service companies, are expanding their operations in Nigeria by building new facilities in Alaro City, Lagos State’s new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

Following January’s launch of the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic foods factory in Africa, built by Ariel Foods FZE, in Alaro City, more than 20 businesses have signed up to establish their presence in the new satellite city.

Lekan Akinrinmade, CEO of Ardent Energy and Harbour Point, said the companies will build their new facilities in Alaro City as part of plans to strengthen capacity to provide repairs and maintenance of subsea oil and gas equipment, fabrication, machine and threading services, manufacturing, inspection and maintenance of marine hoses and line pipes. The first phase of the development is to provide a multi-service repairs and threading facility to cater for our numerous clients.

“We are constantly looking for ways to redefine standards in the oil and gas industry and expanding our capacity by building our new facilities in the well-designed Alaro City located in the Lekki Free Zone is part of our strategic positioning as leaders in services that align with local regulations and protect the environment,” Akinrinmade said.

Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said Ardent Energy and Harbour Point’s move to Alaro City is a testament of the contribution of a well-planned city to economic growth.

“We are pleased to welcome Ardent Energy and Harbour Point to Alaro City as they look to expand their operations in Nigeria and take advantage of the numerous advantages of being located in a well-planned city in a dynamic growth region,” he said. “We continue with our work of delivering the quality infrastructure and enabling environment that has already attracted more than 20 businesses to Alaro City.”

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces. A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State Government, Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. More than 20 companies are currently designing or building their facilities in the city; and 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

In related news, Alaro City’s sister project in Kenya, Tatu City, which has attracted over 50 businesses and homes, last week announced that the largest and most-advanced temperature-controlled cold storage warehouses in the region will be constructed in the city. Cold Solutions, a warehouse and logistics service provider, said the facility, when completed on 15,000 square metres, will cater for numerous temperature ranges from +26 to -40 C and multiple product ranges, from fresh fruit and vegetables, to pharmaceuticals and vaccines.