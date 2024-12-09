Archbishop reported missing in Anambra state

The Emeritus Archbishop of the Niger Province, Godwin Okpala, has been reported missing alongside his driver. The cleric disappeared while en route to a public function in Anambra State on Sunday, sparking widespread concern and calls for urgent action.

According to reports, The sudden disappearance of Archbishop Okpala has deepened fears over the state of insecurity in Nigeria. Political and religious leaders, including former presidential candidate Peter Obi, have condemned the incident, describing it as a reflection of the nation’s growing safety challenges.

In a statement revealed via X, Obi shared his thoughts saying: “This deplorable level of insecurity in every part of the nation remains condemned. Every Nigerian citizen should be able to move freely for their productive endeavours without fear of terror or harm.”

He also called on security agencies to prioritize the case and ensure the safe return of the Archbishop and his driver.

The disappearance has sent shockwaves across the Anglican Communion, with prayers pouring in for the safety of the cleric. It also brings to light the often-unreported cases of kidnappings and other security breaches that leave many Nigerians living in constant fear.

“It is even more worrisome how many of our people who are victims of insecurity go unreported. Every Nigerian citizen should be able to move freely for their productive endeavours in any part of the nation without fear of terror or harm. The government, at all levels, must ensure this by ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people.” Obi said.

As investigations continue, this incident emphasises the urgent need for a comprehensive rebuild of security measures to restore the confidence of citizens in the government’s ability to protect lives and property.

