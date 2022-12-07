APGA will take over Abia Government House in 2023 – Party’s chairman

Ike Oye, national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that his party would occupy the seat of Government in Abia come 2023.

Oye said this in Umuahia during the inauguration of the Greg Ibe Campaign Council for the 2023 general election.

The APGA national leader noted that “if you do not struggle for the leadership you would not get it.”

He assured Abians that come May 29, 2023, Greg Ibe would be the next governor of Abia, adding that “God has spoken and has spoken.”

According to him, “Those opposing our primary election in Abia are political dissidents. Our primary in Abia State was fair, free and open. Those who went to court have nothing to offer.

“APGA has offices in all the 36 states of Nigeria and Abuja while a regional office is being constructed at Awka in Anambra State,” he revealed.

Greg Ibe, a professor, and the Abia APGA Governorship candidate, in his speech said those selected for his campaign council were men and women of integrity.

He disclosed that those vying for the same position with him do not have investment in Abia.

He enumerated a lot of things he invested in the state which among others include Gregory University, adding that most of them do not invest and do not have the pedigree of contesting elections, adding that he started investing in Abia at the age of 21.

“2023 is the year of APGA. If not Jesus what can we do on this earth? People from even North- Kano, Jiawa, among others have been calling me, declaring their support to me. Who said APGA is not a national party?” he queried.

He disclosed that reports from both DSS and Police affirmed that APGA primaries were the fairest, transparent and open one,” said Ibe.

He disclosed that since he declared for APGA more than 400,000 Abians have registered with the party.

The Chairman of the campaign council, Longman Emeka Nwachukwu promised on behalf of other members to work assiduously towards capturing Abia seat of power come 2023.