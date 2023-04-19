APC stakeholders urge public to disregard Smart Adeyemi’s ‘blatant falsehood’

Some All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Kogi State have urged members of the public to disregard what they termed as “blatant falsehood” being circulated by aspirants who lost in the party’s direct governorship primary election held on April 14.

The stakeholders, under the aegis of Ijumu APC Progressive Minds, made the call at a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre on Tuesday in Lokoja, adding that the Friday’s APC Governorship primary was the fairest and freest.

Spokesman of the stakeholders, Kamaldeen Toyin, APC

Stalwart and President, Ijumu APC Progressive Minds alleged that the falsehood was being perpetrated by Senator Smart Adeyemi currently representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, adding that Adeyemi’s attempt to fault the process was borne out of “his desperation to work with certain elements.”

He said that the elements were plotting a satanic agenda to ensure that “our dear party is unable to present a candidate for the November 11, Governorship Poll in the state.

“It has become imperative to address you to set the records straight in the face of the glaring misinformation and blatant falsehood being circulated by the thoroughly defeated Senator Smart Adeyemi.

“Friday’s primary election offered us the opportunity to show the failed Senator his scorecard.

“As a people, we are not surprised that Senator Smart Adeyemi is attacking Governor Yahaya Bello today. It is his character to repay good with evil. He has made every of his helper regret their benevolence,” the group alleged.

Read also: PDP urges IGP to remove, prosecute Adamawa Police commissioner

He said that after the Senator’s failure in the 2015 election

where he was washed away by the ‘Buhari hurricane’; it was Governor Yahaya Bello that rehabilitated Adeyemi and brought his political career back to life.

“We warned the Governor then about our son that he is a snake, that no matter how good you are to him, he will bite you. That is exactly what Senator Smart Adeyemi is doing now,” the spokesman said.

Toyin pointed out that during the APC governorship primary as witnessed in all the parts of the state, financial members came out massively in Ijumu to vote according to the dictates of their conscience, adding that even though Smart Adeyemi is from Ijumu local government area Ahmed Usman Ododo won there. The election was a referendum on his “woeful performance” as a third term Senator.

“As members of the party in Ijumu Local Government Area, we commend the Governor for allowing a level playground for all the contestants. That process has produced the best candidate and we are confident of victory in November”.

“We also call on the APC in Ijumu Local Government Area to immediately commence expulsion proceedings against Smart Adeyemi as he has become cancerous to our party,” he noted.