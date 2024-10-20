APC set to capture Southwest-Ganduje

…as Southwest govs storm Ondo ahead of Guber poll

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday said that the ruling APC will capture the Southwest geo-political zone in the next round of elections.

Ganduje who also urged all aggrieved governorship aspirants in the Ondo state governorship primary to close rank ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state, noted that the state must be at the forefront in winning the zone.

The APC National Chairman, who addressed a stakeholders meeting in Akure, the Ondo state capital said; “in this geopolitical zone, we must deliver 100 per cent in favour of APC, therefore, Ondo state you must be at the forefront.”

He, however, disclosed that the party will not reveal its secret in winning the other two remaining states in the next off-cycle governorship elections.

According to him, “The two other states, I will not reveal our secret but we assure you, we are strategizing. Everything must be 100 percent behind President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

While calling on the party leaders in the state to unite behind the incumbent governor and the candidate of the party in the November 16th governorship, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ganduje announced the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Chairman of National Campaign Council of the party for the election.

His words:” We have made every arrangement at the national level to have a successful election. We are here to give you hope, encourage you, and that this election is a task that must be done. We are encouraged by this large crowd of stakeholders.

“This shows that there is unity, solidarity, and vigour in the party. Those who contested the primary are not losers because there is no victor and vanquish in the exercise.

“We are expecting 90 percent total votes in the forthcoming governorship election. Visit house to house, neighbor to neighbor, and ensure that you go round and mobilize people to come out to vote.”

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu who led other governors and leaders of the party in the zone to the meeting, appealed to aggrieved leaders and aspirants of the party to forget the past and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming poll.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Regardless of our differences, everybody must come together. We need everybody to get on the bus. The entire party formation has come to unite this family. We are here to tell you that none of you will be left behind.

“Nobody will be taken for granted. You are critical to the delivery of the forthcoming governorship election. The gathering is to embrace all of us. It is for all of us to agree. We are here to support, encourage, and appease you. I am happy with the turnout. Let me thank Chief Oke, Isaac Kekemeke, Wale Akinterinwa, and others.”

Also, the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, reminded the stakeholders that the forthcoming governorship election will be the first election to be conducted under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu in the zone.

According to him, “November 16th is a defining moment for us as a zone. This election would be the first election to be conducted under the leadership of President Tinubu, the first election after the demise of Arakunrin Akeredolu. So, we must preserve what he had worked and labored for. Do this for the President, do this for history, and do this for prosperity.”

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele who also charged the leaders to forget the past, warned that “There is nothing to share in zero.”

According to him, “The true heroes of today are Wale Akinterinwa, Oke, Kekemeke, and Jimoh Ibrahim. We cannot afford to win this election. ”

While noting that the Southwest is the only zone that has three state off-season elections, Bamidele informed that the president is involved in the forthcoming election.

He said, “The election is very important to us. The reconciliation will continue after the election. Unfortunately for PDP, they don’t have anybody to be their candidate except our person. This reconciliation will continue after the election and he will come back.

Responding, one of the aspirants, Wale Akinterinwa, informed that gathering that he will spend his resources to ensure that the party wins the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Akinterinwa who noted that it is in the best interest of the party members that Governor Aiyedatiwa win the poll, noted that he remained a committed member of the party contrary to insinuations that he had dumped the party.

Also, Olusola Oke, said” I was involved in the primary. In a democracy, there must always be a contest. Sixteen of us excerpt one have resolved to put all the past behind us. We believe that we must not allow Ondo State to slip into opposition. Our party we be victorious. We are leaders, we are democrat. We will support our party. We have put the past behind us.”

Dignitaries at the meeting include APC National Chairman, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun represented by SSG, Talabi Olatokunbo, Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, National Secretary, Sen. Ajibola Basiru, Southwest National Vice Chairman, D.I Kekemeke, Chief Tajudeen Olusi among others.

