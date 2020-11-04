APC reconciles factions in nine states

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said it has substantially reconciled various factions in some affected states, including Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Zamfara, Ondo and Oyo.

The Governor Mai-Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC announced this Tuesday at the Party’s National Secretariat after its meeting that reviewed the implementation of the CECPC’s three (3) months action plan.

According to a statement by APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, registration, update, revalidation of the Party’s nationwide membership register process is ongoing.

“APC National Execitive Committee (NEC) resolution directing all aggrieved Party members who had gone to court to withdraw cases: The CECPC further directed affected parties to fully comply with the directive in true spirit of peace and reconciliation.

“Meetings with identified stakeholders/elders, state governors, state chairman, National Assembly caucus, identified youth & women group, ministers and heads of parastatals: The CECPC is constantly in touch with the listed stakeholders.

“Mid-term Report: The CECPC is constantly briefing the President, Chairman Progressives Governors Forum, Senate President and Speaker, House of Representatives with a mid-term report which will enable the CECPC to take all inclusive decisions”, the statement read.