APC picks Idahosa as deputy governorship candidate for Edo election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally settled for Dennis Idahosa as its deputy governorship candidate in the September 21 Edo governorship election.

According to reports, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and national secretary, Ajibola Bashiru, are to present Monday Okpebholo, the party’s flagbearer and his running mate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Villa on Monday, March 18.

Idahosa is to replace Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was announced by the governorship candidate last week as his running mate.

Idahosa lost the ticket to Okpebholo following the controversies that greeted the party’s shadow election of February 1, later concluded on February 21.

It is expected that with his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate, it is expected that Idahosa would withdraw his lawsuit against the party regarding the outcome of the Edo primary elections.

On Wednesday, February 21, Adams Oshiomhole said President Tinubu would not support the zoning of the governorship ticket of the APC ahead of the rescheduled primaries.

Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the APC, made this known to the State House correspondents after private talks with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said President Tinubu ruled out any zoning arrangement in the state. The former governor insisted that such system of democracy denies the state qualified candidates to run for the top office.