APC membership revalidation/ registration exercise flagged-off in FCT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has flagged- off its membership revalidation and registration exercise in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise was performed by Osita Izunaso, the party’s Revalidation and Registration Committee Chairman for the North Central zone and Umar Sanda, the Chairman of the APC Membership Registration and Revalidation Committee for the FCT.

In an address of welcome, Bello assured that no Nigerian willing to join the party would be denied the opportunity to do so, describing the APC as a movement and an ideology that was trying to reinvent Nigeria positively for the benefit of all the citizenry.

He noted that the party requires the membership of very dedicated, hardworking and committed party members, who would build upon the successes the party had achieved so far, calling on Nigerians to seize the opportunity provided by the revalidation and registration exercise to register as party members.

The Minister of State, Ramatu Aliyu also called on Nigerians to join the ruling party to build a prosperous nation.

She also assured party members that neither she nor the FCT Minister had any intention of hijacking the party structures and cautioned the Area Council Chairmen against doing so.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the party’s membership revalidation and registration Committee for the North Central Zone, Osita Izunaso also assured that no Nigerian desirous of being registered as a member of the party would be denied registration.