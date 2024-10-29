APC ‘ll do everything to make Ondo guber poll credible — Sanwo-Olu

…Aiyedatiwa boasts of winning for APC

As residents of Ondo State are preparing to exercise their franchise by voting candidates and political parties of their choice in the off-cycle November 16th Governorship election, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State and Chairman, APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State 2024 Governorship Election, has said that the APC Council will do everything constitutionally, professionally to ensure a free, fair, credible and highly-competitive election in the State.

Sanwo-Olu, who stated this on Monday in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, during the official inauguration ceremony of the Ondo State National Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the party, also assured that the Council would ensure issue-based campaign devoid of abuse, name calling and attack.

“We will perform better than we did four years ago. We are committed to delivering 80 percent of the votes to our candidate because has been tested and trusted.

“We want to assure our party that we will do everything within our capacity that this election is free and fair, our campaign will not be on the sentiment but based on issues.

“Aiyedatiwa has embarked on some projects that he has to complete for the good people of Ondo state and that’s why we are in Ondo state to campaign for him and we shall not disappoint the party and the good people of Ondo state”, he said.

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while speaking during the inauguration, sued for co-operation and members of the party to be law-abiding.

According to Ganduje, APC carefully selected its chairman and members of the Campaign Council based on their personal records of hard work, proven integrity and commitment to the party’s ideals.

“The Council is headed by a man who has done it before, in this kind of situation. This campaign council will swing into action immediately. Already, there is a local campaign council working in the state already. The national campaign will build a strong synergy with the local campaign council which will lead to victory in the forthcoming election. We have to maintain the State.

“This zone will be homogenous in terms of party followership. It is a task that must be done through Democratic means. The election will be free and fair, smooth and victorious for our great party.

“We appreciate all the reforms the governor has introduce, we want him to continue. He’s providing a progressive leadership. We are here to assure you that this development will continue when he’s elected”, he said.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who spoke after he had officially presented by the APC Deputy National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu as the Governorship candidate, said, “our interventions in the the last 10 months justify our quest. Within the last 10 months we have deliberately focused on infrastructural development, public utilities renewal, agricultural production increment, entrepreneurship and youth development, job creation and security.

“We have focused on strengthening governance institutions through fiscal discipline, improved healthcare, access to quality education and responsible citizenship. We have shown commitment to social welfare to alleviate the sufferings of our people. We have deliberately created a stronger engagement with our women, too. We are concerned with leadership with integrity and character. We are not talking on our people, we are talking with them.

“Remarkably, within our 10 months in the saddle, we have activated the construction of not less than 70 kilometers of rural roads in order to provide access to our farm settlements and villages. This is in addition to the new 60 kilometers city based roads recently awarded alongside the ongoing roads, bridges and public building projects initiated and awarded by our administration.

“It is significant that our workers are happy and well-motivated as we pay their salaries regularly and promptly. We owe no kobo to workers, even as they enjoy their regular promotion. We have employed workers into critical sectors of the public service, such as health and Internal Revenue Service, while processes at an advanced stage to recruit about 2,000 teachers for public primary and secondary schools.

“We have supported not less than 500 youths with hundreds of million naira grants and loans as part of start-up kits for their entrepreneurial businesses. We are supporting our farmers with access to quality fund and finance as well as technology and trade. We are also giving scholarship, bursary and financial assistance to students of Ondo State origin in higher institutions across Nigeria.

“I believe government is about the people. We are resolute and committed to that faith. We have worked hard for the heart of the people. We are talking to them house to house, door to door and mouth to ears. Above all, we are committed to a peaceful and credible election, where votes count and by the grace of God Almighty, come 16th November, 2024, we shall win.

“The inauguration of the Campaign Council today, we believe it is a big boost, a huge addition to the winning resolve of our progressive party. We have no doubt that our strategies would be enhanced, our vitality, more vigorous and our bonding with voters, more decisive.”

BusinessDay reports that the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris and his Cross River State counterpart, Bassey Otu will serve as Deputy Chairmen, while Ovie Omo-Agege will serve as Secretary of APC National Campaign Council.

Governor Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) among other top leaders of the party were present at the event.

