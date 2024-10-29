Ondo govt urged to improve schools’ infrastructure

Ondo State Government has been called upon to formulate policies that will strengthen the effectiveness of infrastructure, equipment and resources in all public schools across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Naibi Afolabi Ahmed, the National President of the Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School Old Students’ Association, Owo, made the call on Tuesday at a press conference held to mark the school’s 50th founder’s anniversary.

Ahmed, who urged the state government to support Ansar-ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Owo, with improved infrastructural facilities, emphasized the urgent need for the government to intervene in providing better facilities to enhance the learning environment.

According to him, it’s imperative for the government to upgrade the school, which was established on 3rd February 1974 to match its present status in the state.

He said; “the school’s 50th anniversary ceremony shall feature awards of excellence to notable Owo kingdom indigenes and Alumni that have distinguished themselves in the various callings as well as in their onerous contribution to the school and our community.

“Indeed, we have several projects that are begging for support such as the renovation of our school hall, sports field, hostel accommodation, computer and laboratory halls.

“Consequent upon this, we are calling on spirited individuals to support us in our bid to refurbish some of these dilapidated buildings in the school for the use of the students.

“Our founding fathers believed that a sound body is needed for a sound mind, sporting activities and other extracurricular activities were not neglected. Our students imbibed the motto of the school, “Do your best” and this has reflected in their traits and learning which make them a complete wholesomeness in all ramifications.

“From 2015 to 2023, the school achieved 94-95 per cent pass rates in WAEC and NECO exams, the school emerged overall best in 2024 science and mathematics Olympic debate in Owo local government, making our students a force to be reckoned with academically.

“The school has a total population of 487 students and 35 members of staff, teaching and non teaching and I wish to commend the old students, the PTA and the state government for assisting the school vide the provision of infrastructural facilities and we wish its should continue to assist the school in all spheres.”

Ahmed, who also expressed concern over the frequent transfer of teachers, said this has disrupted the students’ learning progress.

The teacher transfers, according to him, were punitive, believing that it would have a detrimental effect on students, especially those in critical exam years.

He, however, said the association is currently funding ad-hoc staff to cover the teaching shortages in critical subjects.

