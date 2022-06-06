APC inaugurates 18 nat’l convention c’ttees

Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday in Abuja inaugurated 18 committees to organise the party’s special convention for the presidential primary election slated for Monday to Wednesday.

The committees include budget chaired by Muhammad Yahaya, governor of Gombe State with Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance as the co-chairman; finance and logistics headed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor and accreditation and decorations chaired by Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State.

Also, Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa is the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State is the chairman of security and compliance while Abdulrahman Dambazau former minister of interior is the co-chairman.

Also, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu, Kebbi State governor is the chairman of election sub-committee with Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State as co-chairman while Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, FCT minister of state are chairman and co-chairman of transportation sub-committee.

Other committees and their chairmen, as well as co-chairmen, are “accommodation, Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State; co-chair, Gboyega Oyetola, governor of Osun State. The medical committee is headed by Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment; co-chaired by Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former minister of health.

“Legal: Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice; venue and site servicing is chaired by Bello Muhammad Matawalle, governor of Zamfara. It is co-chaired by Mohammed Musa Bello, minister of the federal capital territory, among others.

Adamu, the APC chairman charged the committees to work for a seamless convention.

“This convention is a bit different from the other conventions. It is different because it is the first transition convention of our party. The forthcoming convention will be expected within our constitution to produce the flag bearer of or great party to contest the presidential slot.

“We are very careful that we chose different persons to be part of the committees that have been enumerated by the national secretary. We assigned the committees at the thoughts and discretion of the party. So, it is our prayers and hope that person who is allotted a committee will be satisfied to give his or her best to serve in the slot that is given him or her.”

In their separate remarks, Atiku-Bagudu and Uzodinma, chairman and co-chairman of the management committee assured the party’s leadership of their commitment to organise a hitch-free convention.

Bagudu said: “I believe that from comments I have been hearing from party members, we are all energised to ensure that we have a befitting and successful convention. We will do our very best to ensure that we produce a successful convention in the next 2 to 3 days.”