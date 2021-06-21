APC governors back tenure extension for Buni’s led caretaker committee

It appears the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may not hold soon, this is just as Governors elected on the platform of the party Thursday backed Mai Mala Buni to continue as interim chairman of the party.

Buni, who is the Governor of Yobe State, took charge of the ruling party caretaker/extraordinary planning committee (CECPC) a year ago after the former acting national chairman, Victor Giadom, dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) shortly after taking control of the party.

Giadom had taken over the APC, after a power tussle with Adam Oshiomhole who was until then the national chairman.

Oshiomhole was backed by the national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu who is said to be interested in the presidency in 2023.

Political watchers say that Buni has tried in stabilising the party in the last one year, attracting several major political leaders across the country to join the APC, especially from the main opposition the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Though his committee tenure was extended for another six months in December 2020, however, in recent months there have been increased pressure and agitations within camps and leaders in the party for him to vacate office and conduct a national convention to elect a new NWC.

The ruling party recently rolled out the timetable for the conduct of its congresses from the ward to zonal levels. The timetable was, however, silent on the national convention of the party.

Party members across the country had expected the committee would be dissolved to give way for a new NWC to emerge.

But with less than two weeks until the end of June date, it appears that the majority of the Governors are still backing Buni’s interim leadership.

Reports said most of the Governors were not keen on the idea of a national convention now, and would rather allow Buni to continue in his effort to stabilise the party.

Several of the Governors were said to be impressed with his effort at attracting top politicians into the APC including serving Governors from the PDP, urging him to continue.