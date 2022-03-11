APC crisis: I haven’t appointed new Secretary – Bello

Abubakar Bello, Niger State Governor and Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said he has not appointed new Secretary of the Committee.

BusinessDay learnt earlier that John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary of CECPC, was replaced with Tahir Mamman, a member of the Committee.

But Bello while speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting of the CECPC at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja said the matter was not on the agenda of the day though that was likely to be.

Asked whether a new Secretary was appointed, he said: “It wasn’t on agenda for today’s meeting,” adding that: probably but it hasn’t been discussed yet.”

President Muhamadu Buhari had reportedly asked Bello to take over the leadership of CECPC, following complaints that Mai-Mala Buni, Chairman of the Committee was not inclined to having the March 26 National Convention conducted.

The Niger State Governor also denied knowledge of a letter Buni asking him (Bello) to be acting as Chairman in his absence.

A letter from the Yobe State Governor dated, February 28, 2022, circulating online was addressed to his Niger State counterpart to rune affairs of the APC as he (Buni) embarked on a medical trip to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The letter read in part: This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February 2022. I will resume office upon my discharge from the hospital.

“In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you.

“This is to enable the Committee to conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you. Please do accept, the assurances of my best regards.”

However, Bello told journalists that he was not aware of the letter, saying: “Is it on social media? I haven’t seen it.”