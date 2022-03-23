APC convention: Buhari, APC Governors reach consensus on chairmanship candidate

Ahead of the March 26 National Convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), governors elected on the party’s platform, on Wednesday agreed to support whoever emerges as the choice of President Muhammedu Buhari.

This is part of the outcome of the Governors’ meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, stated this while briefing State House Journalists, after the meeting with the Governors who were led to the meeting by the Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Bagudu disclosed that the Governors agreed to support any process that would lead to a consensus.

Buhari had last month said he was in favour of the consensus model for selecting candidates for the party’s national positions.

He had urged the governors to explore the option of consensus.

Details later…