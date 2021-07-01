APC chairmanship candidate calls for calm, promises inclusive govt

Amid the disagreement which emanated among the chairmanship aspirants for the Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) primary election in the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), Oseni Olajide Ahmed the candidate who emerged victorious has called for calm among the aspirants and their supporters.

Oseni said his victory at the primary was a collective one for all APC members in the council, promising to operate an inclusive government if elected in the July 24 election.

The chairmanship candidate stated this in an interview with BusinessDay, Thursday, noting that it was a new dawn for the council and party members.

He said his administration would put the interest of the masses first in all decisions if elected.

“I am so happy for the LCDA; this is the time for a new dawn, a time for liberation towards social amenities, empowerment in the LCDA.

“Everybody should know that changes are going to happen, I am very happy for the community and myself, for other aspirants, I say all of us are winners, nobody is a loser. The party is supreme, we should all see ourselves as the winner, it would be an inclusive government; we would come together to rule irrespective of your caucus”, Oseni said.

Oseni further appealed to party members to accept the olive branch extended to them, and join hands to contribute towards the party’s success in the council election, adding that the party belongs to everyone.

He promised to carry out infrastructural upgrades in the council, empower the youths and women if elected, adding that having lived in the council for several years he was aware of the challenges facing the people.

“The council is lacking in social amenities, we would ensure that we give this a priority, in consultation with the traditional rulers and CDA’s because you can’t rule alone. We would ensure empowerment for men and women and upgrade roads and ensure security,” he added.