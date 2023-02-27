APC candidate wins Somolu Federal Constituency House of Reps

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Ademorin Kuye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Federal Constituency seat in Somolu, Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide in Nigeria on Saturday.

Prof. Simon Oluwatoyin Ayoola, the Returning Officer for the constituency, who declared the results at about 9.25 p.m. at INEC Collation Centre, in Somolu, said that Kuye secured 28,705 votes to beat his closest opponent, Oluwaseyi Oluwo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 26,801votes.

According to him, five political parties contested for the Somolu Federal Constituency seat.

The Returning Officer said that the election was contested and the candidates recorded the following votes.

Read also: SDP’s Gaza wins Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency Nasarawa

Akinwunmi Abiola Olutayo, ADC scored 3,077 votes, Kuye Ademorin Aliyu, APC scored 28, 701 votes, Maja Aishatu, NNPP scored 1,938 votes, Oluwo Oluwaseyi, PDP scored 26, 801 votes and Memudu Funmilayo, SDP scored 1,184 votes.

Ayoola said, “I, Prof. Simon Oluwatoyin Ayoola, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Somolu Federal Constituency election held on the 25th day of February, 2023 that the election was contested

He said that Kuye, having scored the highest votes at the election, had won the House of Representatives election for the Somolu Federal Constituency.

“l, hereby, declared Kuye Ademorin Aliyu, winner and returned elected on 26th February, 2023.

“Kuye Ademorin Aliyu of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, he is hereby declared the winner and returned elected on 26th February, 2023,” Ayoola said.

However, Benjamin Ogunji of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Returning Officer rejected the results on the account of alleged disparities in the figures.

Ogunji alleged that figures recorded at Ward 11, unit 038 were contracting the actual physical one recorded.

According to him, Ward 1, unit 038 results were not the actual results declared.

“I rejected the results on the account of fraud and erroneous figures presented at the Somolu collation centre.

Also, Mr Wasiu Adeyemi, the PDP Somolu Party Chairman, alleged that INEC officials rewrite the results of Ward 07 and a PDP agent was called to sign yesterday but refused.

“I was also called again today for signing and also discovered that the figures recorded were contradictory.