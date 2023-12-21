Apapa Traffic: Oyetola sets up committee to review electronic call-up

As part of efforts to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the E-call up system, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has set up a Committee to review the E-call up system and come up with measures to ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

Ismail Omipidan, minister’s spokesman, stated this on Wednesday.

The Committee is to review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port corridor.

Omipidan Ismail said the Committee was expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos on Thursday for the review.

He said the minister urged the Committee to do everything possible to put an end to the abuse of the system by human and provide solutions with a view to ensuring that it is abuse-free.

Although, the E-call up system was introduced by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in February 2021 for trucks at the Lagos Ports, which truckers are expected to use to book turns to enter the ports, there has been compromises in the functionality of the system.

“I have a number of suggestions on how I believe the system can be strengthened. But I want inputs from the stakeholders. This is why I have set up this committee to interface with the service provider and other stakeholders in the industry to come up with a best way of dealing decisively with the saboteurs,” the minister said.