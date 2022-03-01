Apapa: Maritime workers, NARTO partner to address gridlock

Workers in the maritime and road transportation sectors are collaborating to promote a hitch-free movement of trucks, goods, and personnel within ports around the country, bonded terminals and Apapa in particular.

The workers under the aegis of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure that truck drivers adhere to the rules and refrain from illegal parking on the roads and highways.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU in Lagos, Adewale Adeyanju, president-general of MWUN, said the partnership became imperative after previous such efforts with some other stakeholders were sabotaged and failed to achieve the desired results.

Adeyanju believed that with the new partnership involving NARTO, a management committee comprising members of both unions had been inaugurated to galvanise members, drive the process and monitor compliance with rules by all stakeholders and those found acting contrary would be sanctioned.

“This is a new dawn in the history of the two unions. We have been praying to have this collaboration for a long time, but God knows why it is happening now. This partnership is going to be one of the best ever,” said the union leader, who also commended the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) role in tackling gridlock within Apapa.

Read also: Businesses smile as electronic call-up breathes life into Apapa

BusinessDay gathered that apart from also liaising with the government, the collaboration will equally protect truckers and other stakeholders in the industry from harassment, intimidation, extortion by security operatives while also promoting members’ welfare.

Yusuf Othman, president of NARTO, speaking also, pledged the resolve of his union to ensure that the objectives are fully realised.

“I have no doubt that this is going work because both unions stand to benefit from it,” said Othman.