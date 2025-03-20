…As one killed, another captured with dynamite in Omoku zone

As pipelines and facilities face explosions in Rivers State in political crossfire, private oil protection outfits have moved fast and arrests are being made.

Now, security agencies in charge of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) have announced the arrest of a suspect (name withheld) in connection with an explosion on Sunday March 16, on the pipeline right of way at Aluu Community, Emohua local government area of Rivers State.

Another arrest has also been made at the Omoku zone by another outfit loyal to an oil company.

The suspect in the Emohua case was arrested following what insiders called credible intelligence from Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL’s) covert team operation in Aluu, Emohua.

Speaking to journalists on the arrest of the suspect, an operations staff of PINL who gave his name simply as Ebikeme said; “On Sunday the 16th day of March, 2025, there was a blast on the TNP Pipeline Right of Way in Aluu Zone 5 and a suspected vandal was found dead at the site of the incident from the effects of the blast.

“Upon further investigation, a suspected vandal was apprehended in connection with the incident.”

He said the suspect is currently in custody of the Nigeria Police while further investigation is being carried out to nab all other perpetrators in the act.

Recall that similar blasts also occurred Monday night and Tuesday morning at Bodo community in Gokana local government area and an oil facility in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, both in Rivers State.

Menwhile, security operatives have captured a suspect with explosives in the Omoku area of the state.

Thus, a major security breach was averted in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) as a security outfit, said to be a subcontractor to Oando, apprehended a suspect attempting to sabotage an oil pipeline.

The suspect (name withheld, but with an alias that makes him the snake king of the forest), was caught in possession of explosives, allegedly intended to blow up a pipeline belonging to Oando. The security operatives were said to have acted swiftly upon receiving intelligence, leading to his arrest.

It was understood that most of the oil and pipeline protect contractors have mobilized into the creeks and forests along oil facilities and pipeline rights of way (ROW) to prevent most of the attacks.

