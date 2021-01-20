Anchor University confirms abduction of deputy VC in Nasarawa

The management of Anchor University, Lagos, has confirmed the abduction of its deputy vice-chancellor, Johnson Fatokun, a professor.

In a five-paragraph statement announcing the development, Okesola Sanusi, assistant registrar, strategy & communications, said that Fatokun was abducted in Nasarawa State on Monday, January 18, 2021 “on his way from Jos, where he had gone to attend to family duties”.

The statement further said: “The University, in partnership with the nation’s security agencies, are currently working tirelessly to ensure his release within the shortest time possible. We have already established contact with him and wish to inform the public that he is in good spirit.”

Read Also: Agriculture credit up, but Nigerians pay more for food

The University described Fatokun, a professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, as one of the most valuable staff of the institution, “who has contributed immensely to academic research for development nationally and internationally.”

“We wish to extend our appreciation to the University’s friends and well-wishers who have expressed concern and support for the institution since the incident took place.

“Please join us in prayer as we continue to navigate this tough-terrain and hope to share the news of his release in a short while,” the statement further read.