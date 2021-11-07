AnambraDecides 2021: My vote must count, 89-year-old tells INEC, security agents

An 89-year-old voter, Abigale Enu in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra State has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies that her vote must count.

She spoke after casting her vote at Ward 1, polling unit 003 and 0015, Enuagu village, Enugwu-Ukwu, in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

Also, the Managing Director of Anambra State Broadcasting Service (ABS), Uche Nworah, has cried out over the frustrations voters were going through in his voting unit.

Read also: INEC declares Anambra election inconclusive

Nworah spoke at his Umuakwueze Community Union Polling Unit 004, in Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

“Voters are frustrated here. I have been here for over two hours now. The machines are not working,” Nworah said.

Voters at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state turned out to cast their votes, exercise their franchise with adequate security personnel manning the polling units.

John Nwabueze, one of the voters, said that the turnout was poor but “things are going on smoothly.”