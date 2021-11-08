INEC declares Anambra election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared the Anambra governorship election inconclusive.

Before declaring the election inconclusive, the returning officer, Florence Obi, read out the total results from 20 out of 21 LGAs already declared.

Obi revealed that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled a total of 103,946 votes to lead the pack while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) garnered a total of 51,322 votes to place second.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) placed third with a total of 42,942 just as the Young Progressive Party (YPP) got 20,917 to place fourth on the ladder.

The APC had earlier condemned the election results and vowed not to accept them.

“What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big-time electoral fraud and malpractice,” Anambra APC chairman Basil Ejidike said during a press conference.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we’ll stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC Governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity.

“We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through instrumentality corrupt minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices.

“But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”

Meanwhile, the drummers who gathered at the country home of APGA candidate, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, were forced to put away their instruments for now as attention shifts to Ihiala Supplementary Results before further actions will be taken.

This is because of the inability of INEC to deploy staff and materials to Ihiala local government area owing to feared insecurity.

Obi said the election would now hold on November 9 to complement the 20 local government areas election result already announced.

“We have collated results for 20 local government areas and Ihiala is still outstanding as the commission was unable to deploy to the area,” the INEC returning officer said.

“Based on constitutional provision, supplementary election will be held in Ihiala. So we have to conclude the election in Ihiala to be able to conclude the process.

“I plead with you to support INEC so that we can bring this election to a conclusion to the glory of God.

“The election for Ihiala will hold on November 9.”