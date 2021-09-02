Anambra now an oil producing state

Anambra State has received approval of the Presidency to be recognized as an oil producing State.

Consequently, Anambra will begin to benefit from the 13 percent derivation fund as the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, under the Presidency, assented to the request of Governor Willy Obiano, to attribute oil wells within the State’s geographical boundaries as wells belonging to Anambra State.

In a letter addressed to Obiano on August 24, 2021 and signed by its Secretary, M.B. Shehu, the Commission approved the attribution of about 11 oil wells to Anambra State. The oil wells include Nzam 1, Alo 1, Ogbu 1, Ameshi 1,2,3,4 and Enyie 1,2,3,4.

Read also: Total appoints new Managing Director for Nigeria operations

The Commission further approved the attribution of Anambra River 1, 2 and 3 oil wells to Anambra State but noted that the wells will be shared equally with Kogi State until the boundary between the two states is clearly delineated.

Obiano had written the commission in March this year, requesting it to attribute the oil wells to Anambra State. The letter follows assiduous efforts by the Obiano-led Anambra State Government to ensure that the State is rightfully and legally recognized as an oil producing State.

This is happening for the first time in the history of Anambra State. It is a testament to the relentless effort of the Obiano administration to bequeath enduring legacies to ndị Anambra. It fulfills the visionary decision of Gov Obiano to make Oil & Gas the fourth pillar of his Economic blueprint.

Though realized almost at the end of his administration, this development accentuates the determination and commitment of Gov Obiano towards upholding his pledge to ndị Anambra, to leave the State better than he met it.

The future promises to be better as Anambra State prepares to start benefitting from the 13 percent derivation fund, as soon as operations in the oil wells begin to contribute revenue to the Federation Account.