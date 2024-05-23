Anambra marketers set to embark on indefinite strike as ultimatum over N900M debt expires

Petroleum products marketers in Anambra state will shut down operations indefinitely any moment from now, following the expiration of a one-month ultimatum issued to the state government in solidarity with their members owed over N900 million for supplying streetlight generator diesel.

The marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had met on April 24 and decided that they would embark on a total shutdown of operations without further notice if their demands were not met by the Anambra government.

Other demands of IPMAN included the withdrawal of all litigations against members based on multiple taxation as well as the demolition of part of the property of Chris Tee Nigeria Limited, a marketer at Trans-Nkissi phase 1 along Onitsha-Otuocha road.

The strike was shelved on the intervention, Ken Maduako, a patron of the association; Golden Iloh, a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly

IPMAN had pleaded with Soludo to pay the debt amounting to N900,664,805.00 for diesel supplied for March and April 2022 to no avail.

“Our members are dying because of these debts, and the banks are chasing them around to repay the loans given to them to do this business,” it said.

A marketer who pleaded anonymity said the challenges had not been addressed by the state government as nobody had been paid.

The source said they were waiting for a directive from the leadership of Enugu Depot IPMAN for further instructions on the Industrial action.