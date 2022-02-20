Ahead of the Anambra State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Congress on Feb. 19 to March 5, 2022, the National Working Committee has directed all Caretaker Committee members interested in contesting for any position during the Congresses to resign immediately.

This is according to a statement signed by the Party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, titled, ‘Anambra Congress: PDP directs interested caretaker committee members to resign.’

The statement said, “In preparation for the upcoming Congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra State scheduled for Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Saturday, March 5, 2022, the National Working Committee hereby directs that any member of the Caretaker Committee at any level who is interested in contesting for any position during the Congresses must resign such positions immediately.

“This is to ensure a level playing field for all contestants. For purposes of verification, all resignation letters are to be directed to the office of the National Organising Secretary. Failure by such aspirants to adhere to the resignation directives renders his or her contest invalid.”

The Party urged all critical stakeholders, aspirants to various positions and members in Anambra State to “remain focused and united in the overall effort to Rescue and Rebuild our nation from misrule.”