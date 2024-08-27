Anambra commences CCTVs installation to offer security in markets

Anambra State Government has commenced the installation of Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTVs) in the markets with the first beneficiary, New Auto Spare Parts Market, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

Bobfrancis Chukwugozie, the contractor handling the project, said on Monday that the aim was to curb incessant breaks-in and other crimes in the markets.

According to him, the New Auto Parts Market, Nkpor was first chosen because of the good organisation, and thence in other markets.

Chukwugozie assured that the installation of CCTVs at New Auto Parts Market, Nkpor would be completed in one month.

Read also: An African market without African products

Stephen Oforleh, Chairman of the Market, commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo initiatives and efforts to secure the State.

Oforleh also appreciated the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trades and Markets, Evaristus Uba and the President General, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association (ASMATA), Humphrey Anuna for their efforts towards realizing the project.

According to him, the traders will reciprocate the governor’s good works in the State at the appropriate time.