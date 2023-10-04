Anambra Catholic priest, 7 others regain freedom

A Catholic priest, Samuel Aniebonem, of St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awka, Anambra, allegedly detained by the police, has regained his freedom.

Aniebonem was detained by the police, alongside other persons over claims of being members of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on September 27.

Read also: Catholic recognises 126 parishioners for selfless service in Lagos

Chris Mocha, MASSOB director of Information, disclosed their release in a press statement made available to journalists in Awka on Monday.

The release stated that seven other persons, allegedly detained by the police alongside Aniebonem, have also regained their freedom.

Mocha stated that those freed alongside the cleric included an octogenarian, Sylvester Dinyelu, Peter Udemefuna, Udebunu Anachuna, driver to the cleric, and Christian Ifeji, among others.

James Ezeani, the leader of MASSOB in Anambra Central, through the MASSOB director of information, confirmed the release of the detained persons.

Mocha, also a senior special adviser (SSA) to Ralph Uwazuruike, the MASSOB leader, commended the police for their quick investigation that led to the release of the persons.

Recall that the Catholic priest was detained when he stormed the Anti-kidnapping squad office at Awkuzu, to inquire why his in-law Dinyelu was arrested.

Instead of getting an answer, the police detained him alongside his driver and others.

Read also: NGO, Catholic parish pilots faith for climate action initiative

Dinyelu was said to have been arrested with two others at the MASSOB office located within Oyeagu/Ifitedunu, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra, when the anti-kidnapping squad stormed the office on September 25.

Ikenga Tochukwu, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, confirmed the detention when contacted.