An oil magnate, Ugo-Ngadi joins Methodist Church priesthood

An astute business woman, Ada Ugo-Ngadi was on August 22, 2021 in Lagos, ordained into the priesthood of the Methodist Church Nigeria.

Ugo-Ngadi, who is a player in the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry, was ordained in a ceremony officiated by the Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Kanu Uche – His Eminence – at the Hoares Memorial Cathedral Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba Lagos.

She celebrated her ordination in a ‘Symphony of Praise and Thanksgiving,’ that had thousands of family members and well wishers in attendance as well as popular gospel artistes including Mercy Chinwo, Chioma Jesus and Sammy Okposo, among others.

Ugo-Ngadi, a renowned business leader and a silent philanthropist, has been in the business of catering for indigent persons in the society including widows, and recovering of drug addicts, as a way of giving back to the society and servicing God.

Findings show that Ugo-Ngadi is also investing in medical facilities, rehabilitation centres and feeding programmes in different locations.

At the thanksgiving reception, speaker after speaker extolled the virtues of the newly ordained priest of the Methodist Church, Ada Ugo-Ngadi, describing her ordination as one that was long overdue.

They said that Ugo-Ngadi was deserving of the new religious office even as one of the attendees narrated how she helped sponsored church building projects and several evangelistic outreaches, irrespective of denomination.

“She deserves this ordination because she loves God and always supports the work of God,” the attendee, who does not want her name in print, said.

The attendee further described Ugo-Ngadi as a woman of repute, whose investiture was symbolic especially in an era where religious titles are, used as a mere decorative veneer.

“The onus now lies on Ada Ugo-Ngadi to prove skeptics wrong by being a true reflection of the new office which she has been trusted,” the attendee said.

Commenting her ordination, Ugo-Ngadi said it is the beginning of a new era in which the support of family and friends will be deemed indispensable.