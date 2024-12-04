Amotekun deploys 1,200 personnel for security in Ondo

…parades 22 suspected criminals

As way of providing security during the Yuletide season, the Amotekun Corps in Ondo State said it had deployed 1,200 personnel across the State to check crimes and criminality.

Adetunji Adeleye, the Commander of the Corps, who stated this on Tuesday in Akure while parading 22 suspects that were arrested within the 18 local government areas of the State for various offences, said Ondo Amotekun alongside the neighbouring Osun and Edo States Security Watch would embark on a joint patrol to ensure criminal elements are not allowed to move freely.

Adeleye said; “in light of the celebration, the Ondo State Amotekun Corps has put in place adequate security measures by deploying 1200 personnel to ensure the security of lives and property, and to ensure a peaceful and hitch free celebration before, during and after the festive period.

“Amotekun, in collaboration with all mother security agencies in Ondo State, have mapped out strategy to ensure that influx of visitors and so on does not increase crime rates in Ondo State.

“We will continue to work around the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property during this yuletide period.

“What you will observe in a couple of days from now is the presence of Amotekun men at strategic locations and black spots everywhere within the 18 local governments and this will no doubt curtail the excesses of these criminals.”

Giving the breakdown of the suspects that were arrested across the 18 local government areas of the State within the last 14 days, Adeleye said; “those that broke down law and order, 19. Across the board, we have three suspects arrested for kidnapping, two arrested for suspected robbery. We have one suspect for burglary and stealing of household items, two suspects for burglary and stealing of electronics. Conspiracy, burglary and stealing, we have three. Breaking and entering of houses, we have four.

“Stealing of copper wire, motorcycle, sewing machine, and cables, we have five suspects. We equally have a syndicate that vandalizes electrical installations and transformers, and another group that engages in stealing of gasoline pump, car tire, and removal of batteries. This forms the 22 suspects that we have prepared for continued serious interrogation before prosecution.

“So we have Sule, Gende, and Lido as suspects for kidnapping. We have Ibukun Akintan for suspected robbery. Rotimi Bidemi, Ojo, Ilesanmi for burglary. For stealing of motorcycle, we have Nelson Akinwande.

“For stealing of industrial machine, we have Omolola Opeyemi, for stealing of cables in the medical institution, we have Sunday Ego. Stealing of transformer cable, we have Patrick Emmanuel and we have Ekpa Augustine and Damilola for stealing of pumps and other equipment. I want to say that despite the pressure of the Yuletide period, Ondo State remains very, very safe.

