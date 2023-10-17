Americans to pay more to watch Fury vs Ngannou fight

The Pay Per View price for the much-anticipated money clash between British heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Cameroon professional mixed martial artist Francis Ngannou has been confirmed.

The fight is set to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast by TNT Sports.

Fury is the current WBC heavyweight champion while former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will be making his debut in the ring.

The PPV prices for the fight in the UK are significantly cheaper and priced between £19.95-£24.95 on TNT Sports Box Office.

But fans in America will have to pay $69.99 to $99.99 to watch the fight and it will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV.

The World Boxing Council title belt will not be on the line when the first bell goes. The WBC does support the fight. But the rules state that Ngannou must be ranked in the top fifteen to gain a shot.

Fury, a 35-year-old boxer, says he is preparing hard for a battle royale against Ngannou.

Fury, whose last fight was in December 2022, is the heavy favourite to win the fight but believes that there is plenty of risk.

“Let’s put it this way, if I go to the boozer in a minute, and I get a bit cheeky, and a big old lump swings at me and hits me, it’s going to hurt me isn’t it? Never mind an absolute killer like Ngannou, Fury said.

“The man’s had 20 fights, he’s going from homeless to being world champion in six years, so I don’t underestimate anyone like that.

“I take him 100% seriously, I’m training as hard for him as I did for Deontay Wilder, Wladimir Klitschko, anyone. I’ve got to do my job, there’s no foregone conclusions.

“I don’t count my chickens before they hatch. Every man has to be respected and gets credit for stepping into that ring.

“If it’s anything less than an absolute war, it’ll be an easy night, but I’m preparing for an absolute battle royale.”