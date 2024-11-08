Americans interest in Portugal’s Golden Visa program increases after Trump’s victory

An increasing number of Americans have shown interest in Portugal’s Golden Visa Program, influenced by the recent US presidential elections and various other factors.

While some Americans have chosen Portugal to secure residency following Donald Trump’s election as President of the United States, others are motivated by diverse social and economic reasons, according to Schengen.News.

The most popular option of the Golden Visa Program in Portugal used to be the real estate investment route.

However, this route was terminated as part of the country’s efforts to address the recent housing crisis.

Despite the abolition of the real estate investment option, Gustavo Caiuby, managing partner of Heed Capital, has said that interest in Portugal’s Residency by Investment Program remains high, especially among individuals from North America and Brazil.

“Many people want to understand what really happened with golden visas and how it is possible to still use them in Portugal”, he said.

Figures from the Association of Americans Resident Overseas estimated that as of November 2023, at least 5.4 million Americans were living abroad, with many opting for European countries like Germany, France, and Spain.

When it comes to obtaining residency and citizenship in Europe, Portugal stands out as a highly sought-after destination, largely due to its Golden Visa Program. This Residency by Investment Program provides a pathway to residency for wealthy foreign nationals from outside the EU in exchange for financial investments and meeting specific requirements.

There are several factors that lead individuals from various nationalities to choose the Golden Visa Program of Portugal among them:

Options to acquire residency

To obtain residency through the Golden Visa Program, foreigners can choose several means of investment in Portugal, including fund investments, donations to the arts or cultural heritage, scientific research, the creation of ten jobs, capital investment and job creation.

Portugal’s passport ranking

According to the Passport Index by VisaGuide.World, which evaluates passports from 199 countries globally, Portugal holds the seventh position with a passport score of 90.26.

This ranking indicates that Portuguese passport holders can travel visa-free to 105 countries and passport-free to 43 countries.

Additionally, as Portugal is a member of the EU’s Schengen Area, Portuguese passport holders can travel freely within this borderless region.

