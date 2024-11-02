What Nigerians, others can gain from Germany, Portugal’s flexible visa reforms

Nigerians, and other non-Europeans professionals have been availed the opportunities to seek employment in countries such as Germany, Portugal, and France with the introduction of a new flexible visa reform policies.

The new visa policies according to the Travel and Tour World report, are designed to make it easier for skilled workers to migrate these European countries, particularly those with skills in the tourism sector.

“Germany’s Opportunity Card, launched in June 2024, allows non-EU professionals to seek employment for up to one year. France’s Talent Passport Visa offers a multi-year residence permit for highly skilled professionals.

The Portugal offers flexible visa options, including a short-term seasonal visa for up to nine months and long-term visas for up to two years, catering to its seasonal tourism demand. These changes streamline immigration processes and fill critical labour shortages.”

Germany’s Opportunity Card and Work Visa reforms

Germany reformed its Skilled Immigration Act, introducing the Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte), which allows skilled workers from non-EU countries such as Nigeria to seek employment in the country for up to one year without requiring a job offer beforehand.

However, applicants are required to have work experience, and language skills in either German or English. Besides, the system is designed to make it easier for professionals to access opportunities in sectors such as tourism and hospitality, which are facing significant labour shortages.

France’s Talent Passport Visa for skilled workers

France offers the Talent Passport Visa as part of the country’s EU Blue Card scheme, designed for highly qualified professionals, including those in the tourism sector.

Applicants need an employment contract of more than one year, and their salary must be at least 1.5 times the average gross salary around €35,891 (about N64 million annually).

This France flexible visa allows for a multi-year residence permit of up to four years, and applicants can apply for the permit within two months of arrival in the country.

Moreover, this visa does not only benefits highly skilled professionals but also those involved in business projects like tourism ventures. The programme aligns with France’s push to attract foreign talent to boost sectors like tourism, which is essential to its economy.

Portugal’s Seasonal and Long-Term Visas for tourism workers

Portugal offers visa pathways tailored to address labour needs in sectors such as tourism. The short-term seasonal visa allows for employment in seasonal industries for up to nine months, while longer-term visas can be granted for one to two years, depending on the job type.

These flexible visa options cater to the seasonal demands of Portugal’s tourism industry, helping employers find skilled labour for peak seasons

Portugal’s visa programmes cater to both temporary workers, such as those in hospitality during peak tourism seasons, and long-term skilled professionals.

This helps address the seasonal needs of its tourism industry while providing a more permanent solution for its broader skill gaps. Applications can be made online through Portugal’s visa portal, and processing typically takes a few weeks depending on demand and qualifications.

The tourism industry in Europe, especially in countries such as Germany, France, and Portugal, is heavily reliant on skilled workers in hospitality, travel management, and customer service.

Hence, with the new visa reforms, professionals from Nigeria, and other non-European countries are allowed to search for jobs in Germany’s tourism sector without having a pre-arranged contract, making it easier to address seasonal labor needs.

Similarly, the France’s Talent Passport Visa supports high-level professionals and business creators in tourism, enhancing leadership and operational roles within tourism businesses.

Portugal’s Seasonal Visa also ensures that industries like hospitality have access to a workforce that meets demand during peak travel periods.

These programmes aim to streamline visa applications, reduce bureaucratic obstacles, and fill critical labor shortages in tourism, particularly in the aftermath of global travel disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These expanded visa options are part of ongoing efforts to address skills shortages in Europe, attracting skilled professionals from around the globe while enhancing labor availability in critical sectors like tourism.

These reforms enable smoother pathways for skilled workers to pursue careers in Europe’s thriving tourism industry. The visa options provide greater flexibility for both employers and workers, ensuring that seasonal and long-term labor needs in tourism are met, improving overall travel and service experiences for global tourists.

As Europe’s tourism sector rebounds, these visa programmes are designed to fill labour gaps swiftly, enhancing the overall quality of services provided to international visitors. This also helps diversify the tourism workforce, bringing in new skills and perspectives.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

