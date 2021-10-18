AMCON wants debt collection backed by law

Aminu Ismail, executive director of, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, has advocated a law to back up Nigeria’s debt collection process, which, according to him would strengthen the Nigerian financial system.

Speaking during the award presentation ceremony, organised by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in Abuja, Ismail noted that the importance of a national policy on debt recovery cannot be overemphasized, as a financial system is only as strong as its ability to collect debt in parallel to an existing legal system.

Recall, the organisation had alleged that obligors have become more daring, and hiding under all manners of legal technicalities to delay the agency from carrying out its duty of debt recovery.

“The job of debt recovery is a tough job but it has been mixed with success over the years. Hence the need to ensure that debt collection is well-entrenched into the law so that people who give loans to people are able to collect their loans as and when due.

“With the National policy on debt recovery, it will be a system that supports the institution to recover these debts, because that is the only thing that will provide a sound financial system that ensures that debt is successfully collected,” he said.

The ED further explained that the organisation is working in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in achieving its mandate.

Speaking as a recipient of the ACCA ‘Approved Employer Award’, Ismail said, “for us in AMCON, staff development is essential to our operation and this award is a testimony to that. As an organization, we are focused on developing our employees and providing them with resources, and the global resources provided by ACCA.

In his remark, the Country head of ACCA, Tom Isibor said that AMCON joined the list of over 7000 ACCA global approved employers, with awards in the Professional Development and Trainee Development (Gold category) streams.

According to him, the ACCA employers’ scheme aims to ensure that workers are equipped with the necessary skills needed by any organisation.

“Efficiency in the workplace is about having professionals run an organisation’s activities, ensuring that employees get the right training, exposure to best practices and that is what ACCA is all about.

“We work to see that organisations make a certain level of investment in their employee, and they are able to bring out an outcome that meets the corporate objective of such organization,” he said.